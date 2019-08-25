AidCoin (AID) Market Capitalization Hits $415,589.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $415,589.00 and $15,162.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00258337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01314409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00095507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

