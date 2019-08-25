AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 7,692,313 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,970,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.07.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 59.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

