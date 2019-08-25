Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.93 and last traded at $115.33, 5,245,805 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,678,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $37,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 629.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

