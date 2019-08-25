All Sports Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.68 or 0.04866633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00045944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

