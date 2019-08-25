Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0002 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $6,844.00 and approximately $59,333.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Coin Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,461,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

