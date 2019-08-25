Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,151.29. 1,406,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,170.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,156.17. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

