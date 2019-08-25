Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,151.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,384. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,170.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,156.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

