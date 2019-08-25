Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 2nd Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $37.94 on Friday, reaching $1,153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

