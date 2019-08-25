Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $37.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $826.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

