Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.36 billion. Altria Group also reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 9,224,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

