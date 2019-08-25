American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $89.58. 1,579,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,904. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

