Analysts Anticipate Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Nlight reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $139,250 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nlight by 1,201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,026,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after buying an additional 1,870,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Nlight by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nlight by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nlight by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,514,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 371,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Nlight has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $540.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

