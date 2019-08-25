Analysts Expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will report $146.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.12 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $147.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $558.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.38 million to $558.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.86 million, with estimates ranging from $581.38 million to $582.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

CSTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,923. The company has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $21.80.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

