Analysts Set Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Target Price at $1.02

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASNA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ASNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 988,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Ascena Retail Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 511,404 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.