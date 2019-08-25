Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) PT at €34.40

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.40 ($40.00).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.89 ($33.59). 2,949,783 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.57. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

