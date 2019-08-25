Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $32.73

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 677,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,973. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,646,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $89,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,251. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

