Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,810. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

