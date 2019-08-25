ArbitrageCT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $76,571.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.17 or 0.04882385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00045940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ARCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

