argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.96 million to $25.99 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $83.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.98 million to $108.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.01 million to $128.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after purchasing an additional 209,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of argenx by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 80,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.17. argenx has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $150.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

