Arion (ARION) 1-Day Volume Tops $287.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Arion has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $30,961.00 and $287.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,968,169 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.