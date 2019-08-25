Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.78.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

ANET stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.40. 763,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 140,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.84, for a total transaction of $35,458,534.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,553 shares of company stock valued at $53,822,026. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $44,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

