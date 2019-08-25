Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, 1,024,963 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,429,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 174,646 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 511,404 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,709,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

