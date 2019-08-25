AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,688.24 ($87.39).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,313 ($95.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,885.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,283.40. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

