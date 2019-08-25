Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $78,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.