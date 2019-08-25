Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $64.33. 323,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,539. Axis Capital has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,827 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,066,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 478,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 242,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

