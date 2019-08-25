B3Coin (KB3) Trading 95.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded up 102.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. B3Coin has a market cap of $918,439.00 and $1.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, B3Coin has traded 95.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00912438 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About B3Coin

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 751,717,784 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

