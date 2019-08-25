Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,316,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,224,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.98% of Ball worth $906,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,594,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 580,211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,346,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 405,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,833.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,701 shares of company stock worth $10,475,591. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 1,319,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,150. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.