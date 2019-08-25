Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Bancolombia worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 30.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 232,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 222,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.