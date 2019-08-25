Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 490,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,844. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

