Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 0.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 48.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 350,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

