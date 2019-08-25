Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.20 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Baozun and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Baozun stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4,736.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

