Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $31.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries acquired 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $650,289.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $76,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,022. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

