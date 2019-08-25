BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

