Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.97. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 2,234,936 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,081.44% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

