BERNcash Reaches Market Cap of $42,740.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. BERNcash has a market cap of $42,740.00 and $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00910992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00244839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004030 BTC.

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

