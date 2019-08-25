Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bertrandt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €46.45 ($54.01) on Thursday. Bertrandt has a 52-week low of €48.90 ($56.86) and a 52-week high of €67.00 ($77.91). The stock has a market cap of $471.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €59.92 and a 200-day moving average of €66.20.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

