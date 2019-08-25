BiblePay (BBP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $6,189.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,749,736,568 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

