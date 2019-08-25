BidaskClub Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

