BidaskClub Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Nomura boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.37.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

