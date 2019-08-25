Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $311.81 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $311.81 or 0.02993856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,410.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00711800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00018642 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,967,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, BitForex, C2CX, Kuna, Zebpay, BTC Trade UA, bitFlyer, UEX, BTC Markets, Gatecoin, xBTCe, Bithumb, Coinfloor, Coinroom, BitBay, CPDAX, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, WEX, B2BX, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Bitfinex, ACX, Koineks, Zaif, BTCC, Kucoin, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, Bitso, Bitinka, Iquant, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinex, CryptoBridge, Kraken, Livecoin, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, CEX.IO, MBAex, Sistemkoin, DSX, BigONE, QuadrigaCX, CoinEx, Bittrex, Exmo, Buda, Binance, Bleutrade, COSS, HBUS, QBTC, Braziliex, Gate.io, OKEx, OKCoin International, Korbit, Cryptopia, Tidex, Coinsuper, RightBTC, Liqui, Fatbtc, Liquid, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, cfinex, ChaoEX, Upbit, GOPAX, CoinBene, WazirX, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bit2C, Negocie Coins, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Graviex, Bittylicious, Bibox, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, BitMarket, Trade By Trade, Exrates, Crex24, Coinhub, Allcoin, Bitsane, Coindeal, Coinbe, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Bisq, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, YoBit, Coinone, ABCC, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Koinim, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, IDCM, Bitstamp, Indodax, EXX, Bitbank and Mercatox. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

