Bitcoin Plus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,828.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $824,403.00 and $8,828.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00063747 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003961 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 974.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 128,027 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.