Bitradio Price Tops $0.0133 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a market cap of $103,916.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,827,813 coins and its circulating supply is 7,827,809 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

