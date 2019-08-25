Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $247.00 and $46.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00561482 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005350 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

