Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $1,634,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,888 shares of company stock worth $13,566,265 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.