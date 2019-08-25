Bridge Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $107,355.00 and $46.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000696 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io.

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

