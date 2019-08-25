Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $15.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.18. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $204.68 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone upgraded Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

