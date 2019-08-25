Brokerages Expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHV. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 160,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 12,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

