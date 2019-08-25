Brokerages Expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $315.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.60 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $307.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.87. 830,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,077. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $362,767. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,245,000 after purchasing an additional 344,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

