Brokerages Set Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) PT at $13.00

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CPAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $692.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

