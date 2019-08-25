Brokerages Set IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Price Target at $86.50

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,911,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,504,000 after acquiring an additional 249,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

IBKC stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,194. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

